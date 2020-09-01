Center School District cancels high school volleyball season due to COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Center School District has canceled the remainder of the high school volleyball season after a number of COVID-19 cases on the team.

A school district spokeswoman said that the district opted for the cancellation of the fall season after the Kansas City Health Department made the recommendation due to the number of reported positive COVID-19 cases.

“We have been working alongside the Kanas City Health Department and partnering with their expertise to guide our decision making related to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is a difficult decision to cancel the Volleyball season, we value and honor our public health expertise to create a healthy environment for our students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Yolanda Cargile said.

Dr. Rex Archer with the Kansas City Health Department said the recommendation was made, in part, because there is no way to physically distance while playing volleyball.

“Even if players wear a mask, the exertion and indoor setting create greater transmission risks. We recommend all high school indoor sports, volleyball and basketball be delayed and reassessed in the Spring,” he said.

The Center School District has only canceled the volleyball season for now. A decision on basketball will be made closer to the beginning of the season.