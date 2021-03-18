Cereal Ingredients Inc. manufacturing facility coming to St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — After a location search across Missouri and Kansas, Cereal Ingredients Inc. will be building their new manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be built on eight acres in Eastowne Business Park and bring in up to 60 new jobs to the area.

The project includes an estimated investment of $24 million for the building and equipment and they expect to expand in year three and six of operations.

“We are excited to welcome Cereal Ingredients, Inc., to the state of Missouri,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “The company’s decision to invest and create new jobs in Missouri is a testament to the hard-working men and women who call our state home. We look forward to working together as Cereal Ingredients Inc., grows and succeeds.

Cereal Ingredients Inc. is a private, employee-owned specialty ingredients manufacturer.

“The goodwill we have built with our customers has allowed us the opportunity to expand,” Robert Hatch, CEO of Cereal Ingredients Inc., said. “We appreciate all the help provided from the City of St. Joseph, Chamber of Commerce, Buchanan County, State of Missouri, Newmark Zimmer and all of the other participants who helped finalize this project. We look forward to a completion date in the first quarter of 2022.”

The facility expects to hire 48 full-time employees by their third year of operations and increase it to 60 by year six.

Cereal Ingredients Inc. is headquartered in Leavenworth, KS.

