KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new restaurant at the KCI Terminal.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s restaurant Big Chicken officially opening in the new KCI Terminal.

O’Neal himself and Mayor Lucas hosted the ribbon-cutting. This is the first location in Kansas City and the first airport location for the franchise.

“We are excited to have Shaq’s Big Chicken in Kansas City!” Mayor Lucas said.

The restaurant is located in Terminal B near Gate 60. You can see the restaurant menu here.