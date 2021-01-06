Certifying the presidential election: These local U.S. congressmen plan to object

WASHINGTON D.C. — Only two of our local Republican congressmen plan to vote to approve the election results today, January 6.

The others plan to join Missouri Senator Josh Hawley in an attempt to overturn the election.

Here’s how local Republicans plan to vote:

To certify: Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran

To object: Missouri U.S. Senator Hawley, Missouri U.S. Representatives Sam Graves and Vickey Hartzler; Kansas U.S. Senator Roger Marshall and Kansas U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner

Senator Hawley is leading the effort to object to the election, frustrated that the courts have not overturned any of the election results despite claims of widespread fraud. He and others believe Democrats falsified votes. He also said several states broke their own state laws by counting mail-in ballots received after election day.

Sen. Hawley has recruited about 10 other Senators and more than 100 members of the House to join him in objecting later today, which will spark debate before the vote.

However, the vote is expected to go Joe Biden’s way. There is enough support in both the House and Senate to certify the results, making him the next President of the United States.

In a statement, Sen. Jerry Moran explained why he will not object to the election results.

“The states…possess the sole authority to determine and submit their electors. To vote to reject these state-certified electoral votes would be to act outside the bounds of the Constitution, which I will not do.” Kansas U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran

He also said that no judge in America – not even those appointed by President Trump – found enough evidence of fraud to overturn the results.

So, what should be a ceremonial event will instead be an opportunity for grandstanding and debate, and it all starts at noon.

FOX4 will show you some it live as it happens on the noon news. There will also be a story with a livestream at the top of the homepage on FOX4KC.com.