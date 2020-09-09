Chadwick Boseman’s death has metro patient pushing others to watch for colon cancer symptoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The recent death of actor Chadwick Boseman came as a shock after he died from colon cancer at just 43.

People younger and younger are being diagnosed with the disease, including Christy Harkins. She’s always been healthy, but at 49, she’s fighting Stage 3 colon cancer.

“I have no family history of it,” she said. “The only possible risk factor I have is that I’m a little overweight, but not significantly enough that I would think I’m having cancer.”

According to the American Cancer Society, new cases of colorectal cancer in adults under 50 have gone up about 2% each year. Death rates are also on the rise.

“We see patients in 20s, 30s and 40s years old,” said Dr. Liudmila Schafer, an oncologist and director of GI medical oncology at St. Luke’s Heath System. “Eighty percent of patients that we see already have symptoms and already have an advanced stage.”

Schafer, who is Harkins’ doctor at St. Luke’s, said younger people need to pay attention to their bodies and communicate with their doctor. That way, if they need to be screened, it can happen early.

“Colorectal cancer is very treatable if found early,” Schafer said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of colon cancer include:

A persistent change in your bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation or a change in the consistency of your stool

Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool

Persistent abdominal discomfort, such as cramps, gas or pain

A feeling that your bowel doesn’t empty completely

Weakness or fatigue

Unexplained weight loss

Harkins said Boseman’s recent death hit her hard as she’s going through chemo.

“Knowing he had Stage 3 and that he died that quickly, that did effect me,” she said. “I was devastated, and I reached out to a couple friends because of that. I had to pull myself back and remind myself I don’t know the parameters of his disease.”

For now, her prognosis is good, and she’s able to enjoy time with her kids and take pictures of the city she loves.

“I plan on having a future, and I strongly believe and have faith that I will, and I plan on making that future a good one.”