KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and their business partners showed off renderings for what their new stadium could look like Tuesday, either in the East Village of the city or 18th and Fayette in North Kansas City.

The East Village Ballpark District, as it’s being called, sits on 27 acres. Its boundaries are 12th Street on the south, 8th Street on the north, Cherry Street to the west. Just to the east of it would be 71 Highway or the east side of the downtown loop.

“Along with it would be a corporate office, team offices in center field,” Populous Senior Principal Earl Santee said during Tuesday’s press conference.

After Santee showed off the video of the East Village Ballpark District, he showed off what the Crown District would look like, as it’s being called in North Kansas City. Armour Road sits on the north end of that site, between 9 Highway and I-35. It sits on 90 acres.

“It includes a hotel and an exhibition center in the outfield,” Santee said. “It also includes Armour Street performance venues, so we’re putting a separate four-thousand-person performance venue along Armour Street.”

The Kansas City Royals released new renderings of a proposed North Kansas City stadium. (Photo via Kansas City Royals)

The Kansas City Royals released new renderings of a proposed East Village stadium. (Photo via Kansas City Royals)

Team President of Business Operations, Brooks Sherman, was asked about leaving Jackson County early if the Royals were truly serious about the North Kansas City site.

The team’s lease with Jackson County out at the Truman Sports Complex runs through the 2030 baseball season. Chairman and CEO John Sherman was not at Tuesday’s news conference.

“We won’t break the lease. That’s not part of the consideration,” Brooks said. “What is part of the consideration is a negotiation. There’s a number of parties involved here, not the least of which is the Chiefs, our partners across the parking lot. We’re not going to speak for them, but they’re a part of this. If we were to go to Clay County, Clay County’s in the mix. Jackson County would have to be in there, so it’s a negotiation. We have no thought of breaking the lease whatsoever. That’s a negotiation.”

Advisors the Royals are using say a new ballpark could create 600 new jobs, but which site would generate more of an economic impact was not released Tuesday.

“They are attractions that bring people in from out of town, that allow companies to explore new places to house their employees. We think about these projects in regional terms really. I think it depends on how the projects shake out over the long run. I mean, as you’ve heard, these projects are in progress,” HR&A Principal Imran Aukhil said Tuesday when asked which site would provide more of an economic benefit.

The Royals still would like to announce where they want to build their new stadium at the end of September, but the team’s Executive Vice President Sarah Tourville said that timetable could change.

The team would still like to be in their new home at the start of the 2028 baseball season. Tourville said she’d like for a local business to put their naming rights to the stadium, meaning the stadium may not be named Kauffman Stadium.