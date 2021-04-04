Change coming to vaccination clinics at Douglas County fairgrounds starting April 7

A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The traffic pattern will change later this week for anyone heading to the Douglas County Fairgrounds to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone with an appointment should enter the fairgrounds by turning north at the intersection of 23rd Street and O’Connell Road. The drive-through vaccination clinics are held in the Community Indoor Arena & Open Pavilion.

The change is happening because starting Monday, April 5, Douglas County District Court will be using the fairgrounds for court proceedings. District Court take place in the Flory Meeting Hall and Building 21, which should be accessed from Harper Street.

Follow the signs to each location. Police and Douglas County Emergency Management employees and volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android