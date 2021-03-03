Change of judge denied, change of venue under consideration in Yust trial

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A judge has denied a motion for a change of judge for Kylr Yust who is being tried on two murder charges. A motion for a change of venue has been sent for consideration.

Yust is accused of killing Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions nine years apart. Investigators found the remains of both Kopetsky and Runions in a rural Cass County field in 2017.

Lawyers have faced challenges in producing all evidence against Yust, despit more than 17,000 pages of reports being turned over to attorneys.

The trial was set to begin in fall of 2019, but was delayed due to challenges and new evidence.

