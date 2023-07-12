KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It turns out a simple change to Kansas City’s 911 emergency system that could alleviate long wait times and worker shortages may not be so easy after all.

Members of the Public Safety Communications Users Meeting said they are not able to make a recommendation as to whether a prompt should be added to Kansas City’s 911 system.

The meeting is part of the Mid-America Regional Council or MARC, which is a group of government leaders throughout the metro.

Committee members discussed questions about adding the automated feature that would ask callers to select a number depending on what kind of help they need before being connected to the correct dispatcher.

Some of the questions include whether texts to 911 would be recognized by the system, if GPS location would still work, and if saying the number instead of pressing it could be recognized.

Members said they also don’t know how much the change will cost, if additional equipment will be needed, or if the change is feasible based on the system’s current capabilities.

The idea of adding the prompt surfaced during a Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners meeting last month.

The option has been available for years, according to a conversation during the police board meeting. Technology is now available for Kansas City to make the change without impacting other suburbs that also use the regional 911 system.

MARC says the regional system is complicated and it has been testing the system to see if the change can actually be made.

Based on the discussion, committee members said they plan to recommend the Public Safety Communications Board table the issue, instead of voting on it, Thursday morning.