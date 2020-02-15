Chaotic shooting spree in KCK ends with 25-year-old in custody after shots fired at police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Trouble struck Friday in a part of KCK that neighbors say they've been trying to clean up for years.

A shooting spree occurred in multiple locations, leaving two people shot and the suspect firing at police. It all ended at 11th and Quindaro where that suspect was taken into custody Friday morning.

With so much chaos, it was complicated, even difficult, for officers to piece together what happened.

Sources say 25-year-old Derrick Whittington is the man who was arrested for several shootings Friday in KCK.

It all started just after 10 a.m. when police say Whittington shot his mother at her home near 9th and Haskell and then ran away.

Just around the corner at 10th and Cleveland, markers on the ground indicate that might be the area where police say Whittington allegedly tried to carjack a man, shooting him.

The injured man drove himself a mile and a half away to a complex at W. Parkwood Boulevard and Esplanade Street, calling police for help.

While responding to that call, officers spotted Whittington walking down the street near the attempted carjacking at 11th and Quindaro.

"Our officers were shot at by the suspect," Officer Jonathan Westbrook said. "Officers returned fire, and he was taken into custody."

Michael Dominguez, who lives in the middle of the shooting scenes, said there's been a lot of trouble on Haskell. He hopes this will finally be the thing that helps clean up the street he calls the scourge of the neighborhood.

"We keep on calling police from time to time, you know, and they come around, but by the time they come, you know, usually those people are hiding," Dominguez said.

According to police, the two people shot are expected to recover. Besides the long list of crimes Whittington has been arrested for, according to the booking log, he has outstanding warrants as well. That means prosecutors have some extra time to charge him.