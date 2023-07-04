LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A charcoal grill is believed to be the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to the fire just after 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of SE Seattle Slew Drive.

Multiple callers reported the covered patio and house were on fire.

When fire crews arrived they could see heavy smoke coming from the back of the single-story residence. Everyone inside the home made it outside.

The fire spread from the covered patio into the house’s attic and through a portion of the roof.

Firefighters knocked down the fire on the patio as crews entered the house to attack the fire in the attic. A search of the house confirmed all people and pets were outside.

The incident was under control just after 2:30 p.m.

The fire started on the covered patio and extensively damaged the home.

The fire department says a charcoal grill operating under the covered patio was the cause of the fire; either too close to the wall or ash from the grill ignited materials under the grill.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.