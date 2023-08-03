KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges in connection to three shootings that happened Wednesday within miles of each other.

However, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said the case is under seal, meaning no information will be released at this time.

On Wednesday, Kansas City police took one person into custody they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting in Grandview and two other shootings in Kansas City.

Around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Kansas City police were called to a shooting at Ruskin Way and Sycamore Terrace. Minutes later, officers were called to a second shooting at Longview Road and Food Lane. Police said injuries from both shootings are considered non-life threatening.

Officers said the suspect in both shootings had a similar description and had a similar vehicle.

A short time later, Grandview police were called to a deadly shooting involving a suspect and vehicle with a similar description as the shootings in Kansas City.

Grandview police have not yet identified the victim of the fatal shooting.

All three of the shooting happened less than 2 miles from each other.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers located the vehicle and took the suspect into custody — just minutes from the Grandview shooting scene.

KCPD has not released any additional information about the suspect.

Mike Mansur, a spokesperson for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed charges were filed Thursday but said the case is under seal.

Mansur declined to answer why the case is under seal or when more information might be made available to the public.