Charges filed in 2016 fatal shooting of Kansas City teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terrance A. Jones, 35, of Kansas City is facing three charges in the fatal shooting of Brandon Johnson on Sept. 2, 2016, prosecutors said.

Jones is charged with second degree murder, first degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

KCPD responded to a reported shooting in the area of 28th Street and Mersington Avenue and found Johnson dead in the street.

Police recovered several 9 mm shell casings near Johnson’s body.

We don't give up on seeking justice for victims. Charges have been filed in the 2016 homicide of Brandon Johnson: https://t.co/fFHScGJipI — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 10, 2021

Witnesses said that Jones was with Johnson the night of the murder, police said. Jones admitted to police he was with Johnson in a 2018 interview, but denied shooting him.

Just last year, a witness told police that Jones had told them he was involved in the killing of Johnson and separate assault the same day. Police said the same gun was used in both incidents.

Jones was recently taken into custody in Columbia, MO and his bond is set at $300,000.