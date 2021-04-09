Charges filed in August 2020 homicide in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced charges have been filed in a fatal shooting on 46th Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael L. Finnell, 28, of Kansas City is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Finnell was taken into custody on Wednesday during a traffic stop.

On August 3, 2020, KCPD found a BMW crashed into a building in the 4900 block of Swope Parkway, court records say. The driver, identified as Antony Taylor, 26, suffered a single gunshot wound and two other bullet holes were found in the exterior of his vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows the vehicle speeding on southbound Benton Boulevard before losing control before crashing. Police found shell casings and a laser sight for a gun on 46th Street and Indiana Avenue when they arrived on reports of sounds of shots fired.

Video from a city bus identified the suspect and victim. Evidence shows that an altercation between Taylor and Finnell led to the fatal shooting. Finnell’s DNA was found on the laser sight.

