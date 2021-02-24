Charges filed in case of KC woman who disappeared in 2018

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the case of a Kansas City woman who vanished in 2018.

Kenneth B. Wilson Jr., 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Vernece Brown, 18.

Brown was last seen on Valentine’s Day 2018. Her remains were found in April 2018 by mushroom hunters in rural Cass County.

According to court documents, Brown was on a date with the defendant at an Applebee’s restaurant near 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue in Kansas City on Feb. 14, 2018.

During the date, Brown contacted a friend on Facebook messenger to say that she was not happy with how it was going and asked the friend for a ride.

When the friend and another witness arrived at the restaurant, they saw the victim with an unknown man, who appeared to be older than her. They then drove her back to her house. This was the last time Brown was seen before her disappearance.

Kenneth Wilson mugshot, courtesy Western Missouri Correctional Center

A search of Brown’s phone showed multiple calls and text messages with the defendant’s phone between Feb. 12, 2018 and the early morning hours of Feb. 15, 2018.

Cell tower information from Wilson’s phone allegedly showed that it was near Brown’s phone before the phone went dead.

It also showed that a text message was received by the defendant’s phone while it was at or near the location where the victim’s body was found, according to prosecutors.

Witnesses were able to identify Wilson as the man seen with Brown at the Applebees.

Wilson is currently serving time in the Western Missouri Correctional Center on tampering with a motor vehicle charges.

When he was questioned by detectives about a missing person’s case, he allegedly indicated that he would not speak without his attorney and quickly left the room.