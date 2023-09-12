KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in an alleged assault that took place at Arrowhead Stadium before a Luke Combs concert earlier this summer.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Garret Sage with first-degree felony assault.

A warrant has been issued for Sage’s arrest, but it does not appear he’s in custody at this time.

In June, Jonathan and Brandi Scaletty, a couple from Lee’s Summit, were sitting in their car before the Luke Combs concert in June.

According to court documents, Sage opened the hatch of their car. Jonathan got out to question Sage and that’s when the alleged assault took place.

Police said a woman who was with Sage told them she thought Sage was going to kill Jonathan.

In court filings, prosecutors pointed out that Sage had no previous criminal history but showed “very violent and aggressive behaviors.”