Charges filed in fatal shooting at CVS store in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Juan Hernandez at a CVS store on 23rd Street in Independence, Mo.

Edwin A. Sagastume-Sosa, 23, of Kanas City, Missouri is charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.

According to court documents, on Monday June 1st, 2020, Independence police responded to a CVS store at West 23rd Street and S. Crysler Street in Independence and found the victim, Juan Hernandez, in the store’s entry way, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and had died from those injuries.

Detectives identified Sagastume-Sosa as the suspect. The defendant told police he shot the victim at the CVS on June 1st, 2020. The defendant also told police that after the shooting he buried the gun and shaved his head to change his appearance.

Sagastume-Sosa is being held on a $300,000 bond. No court date has been scheduled at this time.