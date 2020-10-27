Man charged, accused of stealing cellphone from woman dying on St. Louis sidewalk

ST, LOUIS, Mo. — A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a collapsed jogger who was dying on a St. Louis sidewalk.
Brian Davenport, 35, was arrested Monday and is charged with felony stealing, authorities said. He does not yet have a listed attorney.
The 64-year-old jogger collapsed around 1 p.m. Oct. 18 in the city’s Soulard neighborhood, police said. Davenport was arrested after surveillance video showed a man getting out of a van, taking the phone and leaving the woman on the sidewalk.
The woman later died at a hospital. Officials have not released her name yet.
