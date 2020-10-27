Man charged, accused of stealing cellphone from woman dying on St. Louis sidewalk

This undated photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Brian Davenport, who is arrested on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, and charged with felony stealing for allegedly taking a cellphone from a 64-year-old jogger who had collapsed on a St. Louis sidewalk on Oct. 18. The woman later died. (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

ST, LOUIS, Mo. — A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a collapsed jogger who was dying on a St. Louis sidewalk.

Brian Davenport, 35, was arrested Monday and is charged with felony stealing, authorities said. He does not yet have a listed attorney.

The 64-year-old jogger collapsed around 1 p.m. Oct. 18 in the city’s Soulard neighborhood, police said. Davenport was arrested after surveillance video showed a man getting out of a van, taking the phone and leaving the woman on the sidewalk.

The woman later died at a hospital. Officials have not released her name yet.

Recognize anyone in this video or the red van? Detectives need help locating the witness and/or suspect in an incident where an unconscious woman's phone was stolen on 10/18 in the 1200 block of Lynch. Have info? Call a 3rd Dist. Det @ 314-444-2500. More: https://t.co/AIrUGMogPs pic.twitter.com/FEyKpFJOrl — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 23, 2020

