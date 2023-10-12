KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has charged a suspect following a shots-fired incident outside Wyandotte High School last month during a football game.

The male juvenile suspect is charged with second-degree murder and shooting into an occupied building.

The shooting was reported on Sept. 15 just before 9:30 p.m.

According to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, at one minute left in the game, two unknown suspects approached the entrance to the field, from outside of the stadium, and shot towards a police officer that was standing at the gate.

The officer returned fire until the suspects fled north to a vehicle and left the scene. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The U. S. Marshals Service, with combined assistance from the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department, KCKPD and the public, tracked the suspect, a to Manhattan, Kansas where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said he is a resident of KCK.

He is currently being held in Riley County as he awaits extradition back to Wyandotte County.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.