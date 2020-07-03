Man charged with murder in shooting death near 27th and Chestnut

Judge, law, lawyer and Justice concept with a close-up 3d rendering of a gavel on a wooden desktop with dark red-brown background.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 36-year-old man from Kansas City has been charged in the death of Darren Mitchell, 28, on Wednesday evening.

Eric Thomas, 36 years old, is charged with 2nd Degree murder, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Resisting Arrest.

According to court records, Kansas City police were sent to the area of 27th and Chestnut on a report of sound of gunshots heard by residents and police. When they arrived on the scene, they located Mitchell’s body.

Witnesses told police to be on the look-out for a green Pontiac that may have been involved in the shooting. When they spotted that vehicle, the driver attempted to elude police at a high rate of speed and ignoring traffic controls.

The car eventually stopped. The driver, who was determined to be the suspect, was taken into custody without further incident.

No court date has been set at this time. Thomas is being held on a $150,000 bond.