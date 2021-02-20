Charges filed in the fatal shooting of Khasheme Strother on Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting death on Wednesday of Khasheme Strother, 35, in a home near 20th and West Pennway Street.

Dmarius Bozeman, 32, has been charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action.

Previously: Two dead following triple shooting in Kansas City

According to court records police were called to the home to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Khasheme Strother and Ramond Hill, dead from gunshot wounds.

Bozeman said he called 911 to report that he had shot Hill in self-defense and accidentally shot Strother after he was assaulted. Strother was his girlfriend and Hill was her son. There were also three juveniles were also in the residence when Strother was shot.

Bozeman told police he had been in a struggle with Strother and he fired, what he thought, were two warning shots. Bozeman saw that he had shot Strother. He also said he and Hill shot at each other when Hill came back inside the residence. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000 cash only. Police continue to investigate the case.