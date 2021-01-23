Charges filed in the shooting death of Linda Gantt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travon M. Williams, 25, of Kansas City has been charged with multiple felony counts, including first degree murder in the shooting death of Linda Gantt on January 12, 2021.

According to court records KCMO Police were called to the area of 36th and Olive to investigate a report of gunfire. While officers were in the area investigating the sound of gunfire, they located the victim in a car near 45th and Prospect. The rear window of the car was shattered, and they found 19 shell casings at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she died of the gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that there was an argument outside of a house near 36th and Olive. The driver of the vehicle that had been shot at told police the suspect confronted them after they arrived at the house on Olive Street. When he pulled away the suspect fired shots at the car and the victim was injured.

Williams left the area after the shooting and was located and arrested in Henry County, Mo.

Prosecutors have requested a $1 million cash bond.