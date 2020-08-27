Charges announced in Ray Ninemire’s killing, Westwood’s first and only recorded homicide

WESTWOOD, Kan. – Seventeen years after a man dressed as Abe Lincoln shot and killed an employee at a grocery store in Westwood, the Johnson County district attorney says he’s announcing charges in the case.

Investigators say a gunman shot and killed David “Ray” Ninemire on August 15, 2003.

The deadly shooting happened around 6 a.m., that day during an armed robbery at the Westwood Apple Market off of Mission Road. Ninemire was working as a produce clerk at the store.

The gunman shot him in the leg, hitting an artery, and Ninemire died less than a minute later.

According to authorities, Ninemire was coming to the assistance of another employee who was being accosted by the robber when he was shot. While he was exiting the store through the front door, the suspect shot and wounded another person who was walking in to the store.

Ninemire’s murder is the only homicide Westwood has ever had since being incorporated in 1949.