Charges have been filed in an October 2019 fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Eric Conaway, of Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged in the shooting death of Rayford E. Reed in the area of 29th and Askew, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday morning.

On October 6, 2019, just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to investigate a crash involving a red pickup truck in the area of 29th and Askew. Before officer arrived on the scene, the call was updated to a shooting investigation.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were informed that a gunshot victim had arrived at Truman Medical Center. The victim, Rayford E. Reed, died from his injuries at the hospital. The Jackson County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

The investigation revealed that the victim and Conaway were involved in a verbal confrontation inside a residence. After a few minutes, a witness heard a gunshot, and the victim came outside of the house and tried to get into his truck. The witness and another person got to the victim, put him in their truck and left the scene out of fear.

Eric Conaway faces one count of 2nd Degree Murder and one count of Armed Criminal Action. If convicted, hes could face up to life in prison.