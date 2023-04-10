INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City area charity dedicated to helping service members donated a $2,000 check Monday to a 93-year-old Korean War veteran whose SUV was stolen.

FOX4 told you last week when Independence police say a teen used a fake Facebook Marketplace account to rip off retired Army SGT Bill Marsh.

Monday, Friends in Service of Heroes, or FISH, brought the check and other veterans to Marsh’s doorstep.

“We’ve brought you this check,” board member Mark McMahon said. “We want you to have this to help you out going forward.”

“Wow, that ought to help some,” Marsh replied.

Family says Marsh’s property taxes skyrocketed.

Marsh’s home has a reverse mortgage, and family says his Dodge Durango was his only asset. He doesn’t drive anymore, so family members tried to sell it for him for $7,000 on Facebook Marketplace to cover the taxes and other expenses.

But as FOX4 reported last week, Independence police say a 17-year-old posing as a Target employee asked the family to meet at the store on East 39th Street, March 20, on his break. He asked for a test drive and drove off before Marsh’s family members could even get in the Durango.

Police found, chased, and arrested the teen driver Tuesday, but the damage to the vehicle was obvious.

“My brother was able to identify him in a lineup, and he will not do this to anyone else,” Marsh’s granddaughter, Dori Stayton said. “I hope he turns his life around, he’s young; he has the opportunity to do that.”

With this check from FISH and the GoFundMe page, nearly $9000 had been raised as of Monday evening.

By exceeding the goal, this family can put more money away for Marsh for his future.

“It’s a brotherhood of service, and when we see someone in need, we want to reach out and help them out,” McMahon said.

FISH runs entirely on donations. They’re sponsoring an Armed Forces Day Celebration at Wyandotte County Park on May 20.

As for Marsh’s Durango, Bullard Automotive and R and K Body Shop plan to fix it and put on new tires for free.