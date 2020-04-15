Charlie Hustle brings popular KC Heart design to face masks, also donating to essential workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro company known for its love of Kansas City is stepping up big time.

Charlie Hustle, the popular t-shirt company, is now offering "KC Heart" face masks.

The non-medical masks have Charlie Hustle's familiar's familiar design and are available in packs of three.

CEO Chase McAnulty said for every mask that's sold, they'll donate one to the Heart of KC Foundation, a nonprofit that assists essential workers in the medical field.

"I think right now, we have a voice in this city," McAnulty said. "It was up to us to step up a little bit here. That's really what our intention is."

You can order KC Heart face masks at Charlie Hustle's website.