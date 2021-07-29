Chase ends on I-70 in KCK after suspects steals U-Haul in Bonner Springs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating following a chase involving a stolen U-Haul truck Thursday night.

Officers with the Bonner Springs Police Department was searching an area just after 8 p.m. for suspects in a recent burglary and over $100,000 of thefts.

Officers located a U-Haul box truck which was believed to be the suspect vehicle. When attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspects fled and a chase began.

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted Bonner Springs Police in the chase that ended in Kansas City, Kansas on Interstate 70, just before the Mill Street bridge.

Two suspects were safely taken into custody.

Multiple agencies, including Kansas City, Kansas Police and the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase.