BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A police chase in Bonner Springs, Kansas ended in a crash Thursday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers with the Bonner Springs Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop that turned into a chase.

Police tell FOX4 the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. The two people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The crash shutdown part of Kansas Highway 7 for about an hour.

The suspect is still at large and believed to be in the area of K-7 and Kansas Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.