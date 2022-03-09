KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to the upcoming winter storm, trash and recycling pickup across parts of the Kansas City area will be delayed the next few days.

The FOX4 Weather team says moderate to heavy bands of snow are possible during the morning commute Thursday.

Snow will continue falling west to east across the area before shifting southeast Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow showers will end completely by midday Friday.

Estimated snow totals for the area range between 4-8 inches through the Interstate 70 corridor, with lesser totals to the southeast and extreme northern counties.

A Winter Storm Warning is out for most of the area as well starting Wednesday night at 9 p.m. and continuing into Friday morning.

For Kansas City, Missouri:

Trash and recycling collection will be suspended on Thursday and Friday to allow plow drivers time to clear snow. This means no trash or recycling pickup on Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11.

Residents with Thursday or Friday trash pickup days will be allowed to place four bags out next week. Curbside recycling is unlimited.

For Wyandotte County, Kansas:

The Unified Government reports Waste Management will not collect residential trash and recycling in Kansas City, Kansas on Thursday, March 10.

If your normal day is Thursday, place your items at the curb or street edge on Friday, March 11.

If your normal day is Friday, place your items at the curb or street edge on Saturday, March 12.

FOX4 will continue to update this story as more possible trash pickup delays are announced across the Kansas City metro.