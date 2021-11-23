Check your Super Kansas Cash ticket for jackpot win

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone who bought a Super Kansas Cash lottery ticket has some extra money for holiday spending. The Kansas Lottery says one ticket won the jackpot in Monday night’s drawing.

The jackpot was $822,694. The winning numbers were 2-8-18-19-30 and the cash ball was 17.

The winner bought the ticket in the lottery’s Northeast Kansas region which includes these counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris, and the northern half of Lyon.

The winner can make an appointment to claim their prize. Call the Kansas Lottery for any prize of $600 or higher. The number is 785-296-5700.

You can also email claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been reset to $100,000 for the Wednesday night drawing.

