KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time to check your tickets. to see if you’re the lucky winner in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing after there was no winner on Christmas Day.

The winning numbers for the estimated $700 million jackpot drawn Wednesday, Dec. 27, were: 4, 52, , 11, 38, 51, and 68. The Powerball was 5 with the Power Play: 3.

Had anyone hit the Powerball jackpot on Monday, it would have been the third time in game history that the grand prize was won on Christmas Day. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot on Christmas Day was back in 2013 by a couple in Kansas City.

If you’re lucky enough to win the jackpot, even if you’re splitting it, experts recommend moving quickly to assemble a team that includes an attorney, a tax advisor and a financial advisor. They also encourage protecting your ticket and keeping your victory a secret for as long as possible.

That may be easier in some states than others — only a select few let winners of a jackpot this large remain anonymous.