Check’s in the bank: Families start receiving monthly child tax credit payments

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Families in Kansas and Missouri have started to receive child tax credit payments from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan.

For this year only, the child tax credit has increased from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child. Parents of children under age 6 would be eligible for an even larger $3,600 total credit. The plan also includes $3,000 benefits to the parents of 17-year-olds who meet plan qualifications. Previously, children had to be 16 or younger.

Up to half of that credit will be distributed over the final six months of this year, meaning a typical parent of one kid over 6 can expect a $250 payment later this month as the first of six installments of the advanced payment of $1,500. There are also phase-outs on the increased benefits based on income.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids spent part of the day Monday at The Family Conservancy in Kansas City, Kansas. She met with families who will directly benefit from the payment.

As with stimulus payments, the vast majority of eligible Americans won’t have to deposit a check to get their advanced credit. The IRS says direct deposits will be made into the bank account currently on file with the agency. Only those who are not enrolled for direct deposit will get a physical check.

If you’ve already filed your taxes for 2020, there’s nothing for you to do but wait for your payout.