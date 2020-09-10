Cheesy layered “Totchos” skillet recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nachos are a ‘fan food favorite’ when watching any sports game. And if you’re looking for an easy recipe for the Chiefs home-opener this Thursday night, try these “totchos.” They’re made with tater-tots instead of chips –Yumm!!
Ingredients
- 1 (32-oz) pkg. Hy-Vee frozen potato puffs
- 2 TB Hy-Vee Hickory House Tres Caliente seasoning rub
- 12 oz. Hy-Vee Shredded rotisserie chicken, warmed, 3 cups
- 1/3 cup Hy-Vee honey mustard
- 2 tsp. Hy-Vee original taco seasoning
- 3/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 cup Hy-Vee Cheddar Cheese Dip, warmed
- 2 fresh jalapenos, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1/4 cup Hy-Vee Pico de Gallo, plus additional for serving
- 1/2 avocado, seeded peeled and sliced
- 1/4 cup loosely packed cilantro
- Bottled Hot Sauce for serving
Instructions
Pre-heat the oven to 450.°
Toss potato puffs with Caliente seasoning, then bake according to package plus additional 10 minutes.
Mix chicken, honey mustard, 2 tsp taco seasoning, and black pepper.
Place a single layer of potato puffs in a 10 in cast-iron-skillet.
Alternately mound layers of puffs, chicken meat, cheese dip, cherry tomatoes.
Bake for ten minutes.
Top with 1/4 cup Pico de Gallo, avocado, cilantro and finish with taco seasoning.
Then serve with additional Pico de Gallo and hot sauce. Enjoy!!