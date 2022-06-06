OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A drowning at Lake of the Ozarks is currently being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Osage Beach, according to the highway patrol.

The highway patrol reports the victim jumped off a cliff into the water and did not resurface.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 30-year-old Matthew G. Greenfield, of Chicago, Illinois.

“Cliff jumping might sound exciting, but it is extremely dangerous,” MSHP Troop F said Monday. “Common injuries associated with cliff jumping are dislocated joints, broken bones, paralysis and drowning. No matter how much fun it may seem, cliff jumping isn’t worth your life.”