Chicago mother gives birth alone after she and her fiance test positive for coronavirus

BARRINGTON, Ill. – One week ago, Kari Fanslow’s fiance, Cody Belcher, who manages several Jimmy John’s in Chicago, developed a fever and cough.

He tested positive for coronavirus, Nexstar sister station WGN reported. On Thursday, as Fanslow checked into Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital to be be induced for labor, she tested positive too.

“It kind of hit us like a ton of bricks,” Fanslow said.

With only a nurse and doctor by her side, she gave birth to August James Belcher.

Due to her positive test, the new mom couldn’t hold or nurse her son.

“That was obviously pretty devastating,” Fanslow said. “It had to be done, this is a situation he can’t be near me. It’s for his health. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Fanslow’s mother, Ann Hughes, is on standby. If baby August tests negative for coronavirus twice, she will bring him home and take care of him for two to three weeks.