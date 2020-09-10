Chick-fil-A adding new menu items nationwide starting September 14

Officials with Chick-fil-A have announced two new menu items coming to restaurants nationwide starting September 14.

The first menu item is a chocolate fudge brownie that will be available year-round.

The company also said in a release “a seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew beverage will be available at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants for a limited time.”

“We received positive responses when we tested the Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Mocha Cream Cold Brew in select markets last year, and we hope our customers will be as excited as we are to have these sweet treats join our menu nationwide,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging, said.

To read more about the new menu items, click here.