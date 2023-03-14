OLATHE, Kan. — A major fast food chain will invest millions to create a new distribution center in Olathe, Kansas.

Tuesday the Kansas City Area Development Council announced Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Inc. will invest $31million to create a 148,000 square foot distribution center in the Lone Elm Commerce Center.

“The Kansas City area is a prime location to invest in our business, create jobs, and grow our supply chain operation,” Josh Grote, Executive Director of Chick-fil-A Supply said in a press release. “The region has a deep pool of skilled talent that we know will excel in serving the franchise Operators, licensees and team members delivering an authentic Chick-fil-A experience at each of our locations.”

The Olathe facility will be Chick-fil-A’s fifth distribution center in the U.S. and the company’s first in Kansas.

The new facility is expected to create 60 new jobs and be fully operational by early 2024.