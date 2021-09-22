Chick-fil-A won’t be included in KCI’s new terminal after public concern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The frontrunners of the group that will likely be chosen to manage food and concessions at KCI’s new terminal said the new terminal will not include Chick-fil-A.

Members of the Vantage Airport Group presented their plan to members of the Kansas City Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee Wednesday morning. The plan included details about contracts, workers being paid $15 an hour, and who is in charge of managing select restaurants.

The aviation department selected Vantage as its choice to run the food and beverage operation at the terminal. Vantage told the city that it is committed to having all restaurants and concession areas open on the first day the terminal is in business.

Vantage also said one of the reasons its proposal is the strongest, and the right one for Kansas City, is because of the flexibility it offers.

“We heard in respect to strong community reaction to the proposed Chick fil A after collaborating with the Aviation Department, we made the decision to remove Chick fil A from the program will work hard to find and identify solute suitable options for its replacement,” Rob Van Snik, Senior Director of Commercial Development for Vantage, said.

Earlier this week, Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission asked the city to remove plans to include a Chick-Fil-a location in the new KCI Terminal. The group said Chick-Fil-a makes charitable donations to initiatives and organizations that do not support the LGBTQ community. The commission also said that if Chick-Fil-a is at the airport, it takes away the opportunity for a locally-owned business to be in that space.

Another aspect the aviation department is working on is to make sure travelers won’t be charged exorbitant prices while at the new terminal.

“We did not want the concession area to say, charge $8 for a bottle of water. So, they have to do pricing on Barry Road at the QuikTrip as their measurement. So as you buy a bottle of water at QuikTrip you can expect to pay the same price at the airport,” Patrick Klein, Aviation Director, said.

Currently travelers pay 15% over prices you’ll see at stores if you buy beverages at KCI. If you buy retail items, you’ll pay a 30% higher price.

The full council still needs to vote to hire Vantage Airport Group, if it’s proposal is selected.