Chicken N Pickle opens holiday-themed pop-up bar in North Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular restaurant is opening taking on a new adventure in the midst of a pandemic.

Chicken N Pickle is opening a holiday-themed pop-up bar called “Snowbound: A Merry Ski Lodge” on Saturday.

Workers have transformed Chicken N Pickle’s rooftop area into a cozy ski lodge with summit views. The bar comes complete with a gondola, plaid couches and Christmas trees.

“I love Christmas, and I think this is just the best,” said Lori Santschi with Chicken N Pickle. “It will be really fun when people walk in here. They are going to be blown away by what was almost nothing in here into this winter wonderland.”

The number of people allowed inside the ski lodge will be limited to allow for social distancing, and masks are required until groups are seated. You can reserve your “ski passes” here.