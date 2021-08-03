‘Chief Flavor Officer’: Pepsi hiring a taste tester to attend the Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. — Funnel cakes, fried oreos, corndogs, cotton candy … what’s your favorite food at the Missouri State fair?

Now you can get paid to try it all!

Pepsi plans to hire its first-ever “Chief Flavor Officer” of the Missouri State Fair. The application process is open through August 9.

The job is to be the eyes and ears for Pepsi on the Midway. You’ll be responsible for shooting pictures and video of the most iconic and surprising flavor combinations at the fair.

The Chief Flavor Officer will receive:

Cash prize of $2,500 plus an additional $500 gift card to cover the cost of food pairing possibilities at the fair.

Tickets for you and a friend to the 2021 Missouri State Fair as many days as you would like between August 12-22

Bragging rights for being Pepsi’s first ever Chief Flavor Officer of the Missouri State Fair.

To enter, applicants must answer seven questions proving their State Fair and local food knowledge. Pepsi said it is looking for as much state pride and originality as possible. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

The Missouri State Fair is held in Sedalia. It opens August 12 and runs through August 22. Daily schedules and concerts schedules are available on the Missouri State Fair’s website.