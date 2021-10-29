Chief Rick Smith: KCPD leaving KCI due to staffing shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After this weekend, Kansas City police officers will no longer patrol Kansas City International Airport.

According to Chief Rick Smith, the officers will be reassigned due to a staffing shortage.

The Fraternal Order of police says nearly 50 people have left the department and another 25 to 35 are expected to leave.

During a meeting with the Board of Police Commissioners, Chief Smith said the officers will be reassigned to help out with two divisions north of the river.

Those divisions are down nearly two dozen officers.

Right now, eight KCPD officers assist the airport’s police department which has 50 officers.

While they will no longer patrol KCI, they will still respond to emergency and assistance calls.

Passengers and travelers will not notice a change, police said.