Chiefs’ AFC Championship gear flying off shelves as fans look to remember big win

Countdown to the Big Game! Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Many metro stores are struggling to keep Chiefs gear on their shelves, and AFC Championship hats are reportedly a hot item this year.

Hours after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, some stores quickly sold out of their first shipment of gear.

“We sold out, completely. It was like by 10, 10:30 — everything was sold out,” said Geonna Alexander, a manager in training at the Rally House at KC’s Power & Light District. “There were already people outside when we got here this morning.”

And she said a lot of people have one piece of Chiefs AFC merchandise in mind.

“The hats for sure,” she said. “A lot of people have come in and asked for the hats.”

Alexander said her store is thankful for multiple shipments of new merchandise throughout the day to keep them in stock. The store opened two hours earlier, at 8a.m. Monday morning, to accommodate the demand for shoppers.

“I had to get me a Super Bowl shirt, and I got to get my traditional ‘skully’ for this year,” shopper Stephen Elay said.

“I wanted something to remember the moment,” shopper James Cooper said.

Businesses said they are prepared for the continued and anticipated rush for AFC Championship merchandise. New shipments are expected to arrive throughout the week at various stores.

Rally House locations around the metro and Academy Sports in Lenexa said they are both fully restocked.

Dick’s Sporting Goods in Merriam tells FOX4 they currently only have t-shirts but a new shipment with hats and hoodies is expected Tuesday.