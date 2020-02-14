Chiefs agree to keep Training Camp in St. Joseph for at least the next three seasons

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday they have agreed to terms with Missouri Western State University to keep training camp at the campus in St. Joseph, Missouri through the 2022 season.

At the end of that season the Chiefs will have the option to extend the partnership through 2024.

“As part of the new agreement, Missouri Western is making a number of updates to better serve fans, the club, the community and Missouri Western students,” the Chiefs said in a news release.

The university plans to upgrade seating on the north end of the existing practice fields.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community this summer, and that we will remain there for the foreseeable future,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

Donovan added that he researched a number of locations and the franchise unanimously voted to return to St. Joseph.

“Missouri Western is elated to welcome the champions back home to our campus,” University President Matt Wilson said. “Working together with the Chiefs over the past decade has clearly been beneficial for the club, the university, our community partners and the state of Missouri.”

Chiefs Training Camp has been in St. Joseph since 2010.

Official dates have not been released for Training Camp, but the Chiefs said that will be announced in mid-June.