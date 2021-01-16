Chiefs and Browns fans trash talking ahead of divisional matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trash talking has already started as hundreds of Browns fans arrive in the metro ahead of Sunday’s playoff game.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns face off with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line.

Offensively, these two teams are polar opposites. The Chiefs ended the regular season as the best passing team in the league, while the Browns finished as the number three rushing team.

Browns fans feel confident in their ability to run the ball and keep Mahomes off his game.

“The key is the run game we can’t get into a shoot-out with these guys and I think we’ve got a good chance.” John Vura, Browns Fan, said.

Vura predicts that a rare Mahomes turnover will end the game.

“Mahomes probably driving in and throwing a pick to end the game. Browns 27 – Chiefs 24,” Vura said.

The Browns run game features a familiar face, Kareem Hunt, who started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the Browns defeated the Steelers last week, Hunt could be heard on Instagram live saying “next week is personal.“

Browns fans agree.

“Kareem hunt revenge game,” Vura said. “From Cleveland originally, he’ll be fired up to play.”

Chiefs fans say they aren’t afraid of Hunt, because the team has stopped better running backs this season.

“When he was with us, he was great. I mean we lost a great player. He’s playing for the Cleveland Browns now, that’s great for them,” James Mun’omba, Chiefs fan, said. “But we’ve stopped Derrick Henry from running, so I think we’re going to stop him too. We are not scared of him.”

There is one key difference between the two fanbases.

Some Chiefs fans will only be satisfied if the “Run it back” tour is completed. While, Browns fans, are just happy to be in the playoffs.

“Biggest game of my lifetime,” Joey Greco, a Browns fan, said. “I will say that 17 years of misery to say the least.”

The winner of tomorrow’s game gets a birth to the AFC championship game where they will face the Buffalo Bills or the Baltimore Ravens.