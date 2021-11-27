Chiefs and Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp dies at 75

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Curley Culp announced that the Hall of Famer died Saturday morning after battling pancreatic cancer.

Culp was 75-years-old.

On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I announce the passing of my husband, Curley Culp early this morning. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.

Collette Bloom Culp

This account is now closed. — Curley Culp (@CurleyCulp) November 27, 2021

Culp played 14 NFL seasons, including seven seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also played for the Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions.

Culp was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, including first-team in 1975.

The Chiefs added Culp to their ring of honor in 2008. In 2013 he was then inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Culp finished his career with 68 career sacks.