KANSAS CITY, Mo.— After finalizing their 53-man roster for the season, the Chiefs have now shared who will be on their practice squad.

They signed 14 players to their practice squad. That list includes:

S Zayne Anderson

G Mike Caliendo

LB Jack Cochrane

RB Jerrion Ealy

WR Daurice Fountain

TE Jordan Franks

S Nazeeh Johnson

DE Azur Kamara

LB Elijah Lee

QB Chris Oladokun

WR Cornell Powell

C Austin Reiter

DT Danny Shelton

DT Taylor Stallworth

KC native Kendall Blanton will also be reportedly signing with the Chiefs practice squad after being released by the Washington Commanders on August 30. Blanton played last season with the Los Angeles Rams where he won a Super Bowl and started in the game as well.