Chiefs children’s book, penned by metro author, recounts historic Super Bowl season

GARDNER, Kan. — A metro man has penned a book just for children that teaches about the Chief’s historic Super Bowl victory.

The book is called “Go Chiefs Go.”

“I wanted to write a book about the Chiefs, and I started out writing one from a more historic perspective,” author Chris Meggs said. “My publisher said, ‘No, let’s just put that off because this just might be their year, so let’s just see what happens.'”

Meggs said he followed the season, taking notes and watching the Chiefs make it all the way. He also had a little help from the team.

“[The Chiefs] have been on board in a big, big way,” Meggs said. “We approached them to license the book… we got permission to use all their logos.”

The book is available on Amazon and in stores around the metro.

