INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Chiefs are on the road for their week three battle against the Indianapolis Colts as they look to go 3-0. Here are the inactives for both squads going into the game.

Chiefs Inactives

RB Ronald Jones

K Harrison Butker

QB Shane Buechele

DE Mike Danna

DE Joshua Kaindoh

DE Benton Whitley

T Darian Kinnard

Colts Inactives

QB Sam Ehlinger

CB Dallis Flowers

LB Shaquille Leonard

WR Dezmon Paton

OT Bernard Raimann

OT Luke Tenuta

The Chiefs are without their starting kicker once again after his week one ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals so Matt Ammendola will fill in once again. It will be intriguing to see how the dome increases his range.

The Colts are missing their best defensive player in LB Shaquille Leonard who is out due to a back injury.