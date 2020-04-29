Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland arrested in South Carolina for multiple charges

Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a possible interception later ruled an incomplete pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested Tuesday in York, South Carolina, records show.

The 28-year-old was booked on suspicion of five charges: resisting arrest, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.

He was booked in a jail in Charlotte, North Carolina, which is just across the border from York, on Tuesday afternoon, but has not been formally charged as of Tuesday night.

The Chiefs told FOX4 they are aware of Breeland’s arrest but have no comment at this time.

Earlier this month, the Chiefs signed Breeland to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million.

Last season, he started 15 of 16 regular-season games and all three playoff games, allowing a completion percentage of just 48.4 and collecting 48 tackles with two interceptions. Breeland also had a crucial interception of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, helping the Chiefs to rally for a 31-20 victory in the Super Bowl.

He played four seasons with the Washington Redskins after he was drafted in 2014 and one season with the Green Bay Packers before the Chiefs signed him in 2019.