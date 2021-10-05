Chiefs DE Frank Clark pleads not guilty to gun charges in first of two off-season arrests

LOS ANGELES — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pleads not guilty to gun charges stemming from an arrest in March. Clark entered the plea Monday in a Compton courtroom.

Prosecutors filed charges in the case in July. Police said Clark and another man were pulled over in Los Angeles for not displaying a front license plate. Officers said that during the stop they noticed a firearm in a bag in the backseat and found two loaded guns.

Clark was arrested and later posted a $35,000 bail.

He will be back in court on January 17, 2022, for another hearing in this case.

Clark was also arrested on June 20 in Los Angeles — his second arrest this offseason — after police said he was illegally in possession of a weapon. This time a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said officers pulled the Chiefs defensive end over for a vehicle code violation when they noticed a gun in his bag.

The 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, Los Angeles police told FOX4. At the time of the charges, Clark’s attorney Alex Spiro said the firearm belonged to a bodyguard.

The Chiefs have said they are aware of Clark’s situation, but have not commented.

Clark played for the Chiefs in week two against the Ravens. He did not play in week one or in Sunday’s game in Philadelphia when the Chiefs beat the Eagles 42-30 due to different hamstring injuries.